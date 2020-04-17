UIL cancels all remaining spring activities, state championships

The University Interscholastic League will be canceling all remaining 2019-20 spring activities and state championships in an effort to help protect the health and safety of Texans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that all Texas schools are to remain closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the school year. The closure includes public, private and higher education institutions.

RELATED: Texas classrooms closed for remainder of 2019-2020 school year

“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”

Practices, rehearsals, and workouts remain suspended until further notice. Previously communicated information allowing remote instruction remains in place. The UIL says it will continue to follow the direction of state authorities and will work closely with member schools.

RELATED: LIST: Central Texas schools, colleges, universities coronavirus resources

“I am grateful to the UIL staff for their leadership and dedication to students,” said UIL Legislative Council Chair Curtis Rhodes. “Together we will get through this and we look forward to the day students are once again able to participate in education-based interscholastic activities.”

Advertisement

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Further details will be forthcoming and the UIL website and social media accounts will share updates.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

---

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. Every weekday we're live at 1 p.m. with a special show reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 7 Austin app or on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.