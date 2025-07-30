U.S. Customs releases numbers for smuggled guns seized at Houston/Galveston port

article

The Brief Over the past two years, CBP at Houston/Galveston seized 400+ guns, 1,000+ magazines, and nearly 52,000 rounds of ammo. Most of these weapons and ammunition were being smuggled south to countries like Honduras. Smugglers often hide the contraband within shipments of legitimate goods in shipping containers.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has released numbers for the weapons and ammunition seized at the Area Port of Houston/Galveston over the past two years.

Weapons smuggling at Houston/Galveston port

CBP at the seaport say they continue to seize large numbers of guns and ammo, much of which is smuggled south to nations like Honduras.

In the past two years, they say they've seized over 400 guns, nearly 1,000 magazines and gun parts, and nearly 52,000 rounds of ammo.

The smuggled items are often hidden in shipments of otherwise legitimate goods in shipping containers, the CBP said.

Examples of firearm seizures included in Wednesday's release were:

20 rounds of 45 ACP ammunition discovered concealed within a shipment of used household goods headed to Honduras.

One shotgun and 25 12-gauge shotgun shells seized that were destined for Honduras.

Two pistols, two scopes, five magazines, one red dot sight, and 117 rounds of ammunition were discovered concealed within a shipment of used household goods that were destined for Honduras

Two rifles, two magazines, and 769 rounds of ammunition were discovered concealed within a shipment of used household goods destined for Honduras.

What they're saying:

"CBP’s core function is to keep American safe by ensuring that weapons and terrorists do not enter the United States," said CBP Area Port Director Thomas Mahn of Port Houston/Galveston. "We remain vigilant in our mission to prevent the illegal import or export of firearms and other contraband that can fuel violence and instability abroad and these seizures are a testament to the dedication and expertise of our officers who work tirelessly to protect our borders and communities."