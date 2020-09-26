Two Houston firefighters injured after falling from second floor during apartment fire

article

Two Houston firefighters were injured after responding to an apartment fire on Saturday, Sept. 26 around 2:30 a.m.

Emergency crews arrived at the 5700 block of Glenmont Drive in Houston and responded to a blaze on the second floor of the complex.

After examining the area, Houston fire fighters discovered there was not water source on the property and had to run water supplies from down the street hundreds of feet away.

Fire crews worked quickly to dose the flames and went searching for people in need of rescue.

During the search two firefighters opened a door that appeared to lead into another apartment unit. When the two firefighters stepped through the door there was no floor and they fell from the second story to the first.



Both firefighters and male and female were treated quickly on the scene.

The female firefighter had a laceration to the head and a male firefighter sustained an ankle injury.

Thankfully there were no civilian injuries reported.