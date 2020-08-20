Two dead after house fire in southwest Houston

Two people are dead after a house fire erupted in southwest Houston.

Authorities say the fire took place in the 4800 block of Tidewater on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and forced open the front door where they located a victim.

They transported the resident to waiting EMS crews. A second victim was found in the kitchen area.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Houston Fire arson department.

There is an estimated $150,000 in property damage.