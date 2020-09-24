Two critically shot at NE Houston gas station, police investigating

article

Houston police are now investigating after two people were shot at a Northeast Houston gas station on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Lockwood at a gas station around 1:20 p.m.

According to Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department, when officers arrived, they located two men with gunshot wounds.

Crowson added surveillance video also captured the incident where two cars pulled up and blocked the victim's car that had just pulled up to the gas pumps.

That's when, the two victims, who were inside a blue car, were shot, according to Crowson.

Crowson added several shots were fired but it was unclear how many shots were fired.

An initial report by Houston police said the victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. However, Crowson said that officers were checking on the condition of both victims at the hospital and were conferring with investigators.

There's no word yet on what the motive was in connection to the shooting.