Truck crashes into northeast Houston donut shop

By
Published  May 24, 2025 8:57am CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
HOUSTON - One person was injured after a truck crashed into a northeast Houston donut shop.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Houston crews were called to the Snowflake Donuts on Lockwood Drive.

Footage from the scene of the crash shows a truck on its side against the building.

The truck sustained significant front-end damage.

A neighbor told FOX 26 she heard the commotion from the crash.

One person was transported to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

