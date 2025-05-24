Truck crashes into northeast Houston donut shop
HOUSTON - One person was injured after a truck crashed into a northeast Houston donut shop.
What we know:
The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Houston crews were called to the Snowflake Donuts on Lockwood Drive.
Footage from the scene of the crash shows a truck on its side against the building.
The truck sustained significant front-end damage.
A neighbor told FOX 26 she heard the commotion from the crash.
One person was transported to the hospital.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
