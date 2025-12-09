Trooper's vehicle hit by truck during traffic stop on SH 99
KATY, Texas - A Texas DPS trooper is OK after his vehicle was hit by a truck during a traffic stop near Katy, officials say.
What we know:
The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon on SH-99 near Colonial Parkway.
According to Texas DPS, a trooper was conducting a traffic stop when a truck hit his vehicle.
The trooper was reportedly uninjured.
Two right lanes are blocked by emergency vehicles.
What we don't know:
No details on the other driver were released.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Texas Department of Public Safety.