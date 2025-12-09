Expand / Collapse search

Trooper's vehicle hit by truck during traffic stop on SH 99

Published  December 9, 2025 1:59pm CST
The Brief

    • A Texas DPS trooper's vehicle was hit by a truck during a traffic stop on SH 99.
    • The trooper was not injured.

KATY, Texas - A Texas DPS trooper is OK after his vehicle was hit by a truck during a traffic stop near Katy, officials say.

What we know:

The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon on SH-99 near Colonial Parkway.

According to Texas DPS, a trooper was conducting a traffic stop when a truck hit his vehicle. 

The trooper was reportedly uninjured.

Two right lanes are blocked by emergency vehicles.

What we don't know:

No details on the other driver were released.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

