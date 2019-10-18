Trick or Treating Safety Tips from Harris Co. Constable's Office

article

The Harris County Constable's Office announced they're taking special precautions to make sure Halloween is safe for kids and adults.

Harris County Constable Mark Herman says there will be extra patrols out for the night and deputies will target known sex offenders.

Constable deputies will be checking to make sure known sex offenders and parolees are following the terms of their release. These terms often include not participating in Halloween, which means no decorations, handing out candy or front porch lights being left on.

Herman says deputies will take a zero-tolerance approach with any violations committed by sex offenders.

Herman advises Harris County residents go on the internet and check for sex offenders in their neighborhoods. Click here to search the Texas sex offender registry. Herman wants parents to know their child's trick or treating route and make sure the homes of your neighborhood sex offenders are not on that route.

The constable's office also wants parents to speak with their kids about behavior while celebrating Halloween. The office wants parents to make sure their kids know the difference between tricks and vandalism.

The Harris County Constable's Office has more tips for trick or treating tips for parents. You can find the full list below.