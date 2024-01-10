Houston Public Works is currently undertaking emergency repairs to address a break in a 54-inch wastewater line near Texas Medical Center in south Houston.

This has led to the closure of several lanes at the Main Street and University Boulevard intersection. Other utilities and water lines are affected. This prompted Houston Water to mobilize repair crews and collaborate with the Houston Police Department for traffic control.

Commuters and patients alike are advised to plan their routes accordingly and consider alternative paths during this repair period.

Houston Water has ensured that essential services remain unaffected, prioritizing the needs of the community and the medical facilities at the Texas Medical Center.

As Houston Water continues to work diligently on the repairs, regular updates will be provided to keep the public informed about the progress and any changes in the situation.