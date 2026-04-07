TPWD awards $3M for gulf coast shoreline protection and habitat restoration

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The Brief TPWD received over $3 million from the Texas GLO to fund shoreline protection, erosion control, and habitat restoration. The funds will add 2,000 acres to the Matagorda Peninsula and support engineering for a 6,000-foot breakwater at Dickinson Bay. The specific timeline for the completion of these TPWD projects is unconfirmed.



The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) was awarded more than $3 million by the Texas General Land Office (GLO) for coastal restoration projects along the Texas Gulf Coast.

The GLO awarded approximately $84.6 million to 14 Texas coastal counties through two major coastal protection programs, including several projects on state park land.

Funding for Texas coastal restoration

Coastal Fisheries - Texas Parks and Wildlife (Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham awards TPWD’s State Parks and Wildlife divisions)

What we know:

In February and March, while at check presentations in Corpus Christi and League City, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham awarded $2.9 million in funds for three grants relating to shoreline protection and coastal restoration projects to the TPWD Coastal Fisheries Division.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham awards CEPRA (Coastal Fisheries - Texas Parks and Wildlife )

Additionally, TPWD State Parks and Wildlife divisions were presented $453,802 in grant awards to support shoreline protection and marsh restoration projects at Goose Island State Park and, the upcoming, Powderhorn State Park and Wildlife Management Area.

TPWD shoreline protection and habitat recovery

Goose Island State Park

What they're saying:

The TPWD says the $2.9 million in grants, awarded to TPWD’s Coastal Fisheries Division, will help fund projects that address the following concerns:

Coastal erosion

Habitat restoration for shore birds

Land acquisition for Matagorda Peninsula Coastal Management Area (CMA)

"The support for these projects from the General Land Office certainly leads to greater overall protection of coastal aquatic habitats along the Texas coast," said Robin Riechers, Director of Coastal Fisheries.

"The additions to the Matagorda Peninsula Coastal Management Area will continue the effort to protect and preserve some unique coastal habitats."

The Matagorda Peninsula, Dickinson Bay projects

Matagorda Peninsula

Big picture view:

The Coastal Erosion Planning and Response Act (CEPRA) Cycle 14 program sets aside $500,000 for projects addressing coastal erosion, preferred erosion response solutions, along with demonstration projects and other studies related to reducing the effects associated with coastal erosion.

A newly awarded CEPRA-funded project protects the shoreline and restores Dickinson Bay’s bird nesting ridge, called Giraffe Head. According to the TWPD, this was to prevent continued erosion and habitat loss.

The funding will complete the engineering and design phases of the project for the 6,000-foot breakwater and habitat features.

Expanding protected wetlands

Courtesy: TPWD

Dig deeper:

Additionally, two other grants were awarded through the Coastal Management Program (CMP) Cycle 31 Projects of Special Merit funding program for a total of $2.43 million.

These two grant projects involve acquiring land to add to the Matagorda Peninsula Coastal Management Area (CMA), which will add about 2,000 combined acres of coastal wetlands to the 11,000 acres of land that is already part of the CMA. The grant projects are designed to safeguard local wildlife and ecosystems. These protected coastal areas offer the public a chance to enjoy nature through eco-friendly activities.

CMP projects focus on preserving, restoring and improving coastal habitats and increasing opportunities for the public to enjoy them. These projects also receive grant money from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency (NOAA) and Gulf of America Energy Security Act, with other partners matching the funds.