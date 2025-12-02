Tomball power outage hits fire stations, schools

The Brief A Tomball power outage is affecting schools, fire stations and city facilities on Tuesday morning. City officials say Centerpoint is working to address the outages. Police dispatch and fire stations are running on generator power, and there is no interruption to emergency services.



A power outage Tuesday morning appears to be affecting some schools, fire stations and other facilities in Tomball.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the power outage.

By the numbers:

As of 8:30 a.m., Centerpoint is reporting outages in the area affecting a few hundred customers.

Police dispatch & fire stations

The City of Tomball says police dispatch and all Tomball fire stations are operating on generator power due to the outage, but there is no interruption to emergency services.

They say Centerpoint crews are working to resolve the issue.

City Hall

City Hall administrative offices and the Community Center will remain closed until power is restored, officials say.

Lone Star College

Lone Star College says the start time for classes and operations at Lone Star College-Tomball, LSC-Creekside Center and LSC-Tomball Health Science Building is delayed until 11 a.m. They will provide an update once the power is restored and campuses are open for normal operations.

Concordia Lutheran High School

Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball canceled classed on Tuesday due to the outage.

The school wrote on social media, "Estimates indicate that power would not be back on until later this morning, and unfortunately this means that we would not be able engage classroom instruction and school related activities until power is restored. This decision was made in the best interests of the safety of all members of our community. We will be facilitating student pick up for students currently on campus and will remain with any students until they are able to be picked up this morning. The next update regarding afternoon activities and the opening back up of campus will occur around noon today."