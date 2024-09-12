Toddler life flighted after near drowning in La Porte, officials report

The Brief Toddler was found floating in the water in Galveston Bay Thursday morning. The child was reported to be responsive and was taken to Texas Children's Hospital via life flight.



A young male toddler had to be taken to a hospital via life flight after a near drowning in La Porte, officials say.

According to La Porte authorities, a male toddler was found in the water at 3000 Fondren in Galveston Bay around 11:15 a.m.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The child was last reported to be responsive and was taken to Texas Children's. La Porte Fire Department was on scene of a medical emergency off Broadway.

La Porte officials say the parent of the toddler was found.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.