TJJD currently has 5 active COVID-19 cases: 3 youth, 2 staff

Texas
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Juvenile Justice Department said a juvenile at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility, in Mart, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. At this time, the TJJD system has 5 active COVID-19 cases: 3 youth and 2 staff.

Since the start of the pandemic, 168 staff members at the agency's secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:

  • Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 55
  • Gainesville State School: 10
  • Giddings State School: 40
  • McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 22
  • Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 41

Since the start of the pandemic, 191 youth at the agency's secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:

  • Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 30
  • Gainesville State School: 13
  • Giddings State School: 83
  • McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 42
  • Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 23

For more information about the agency's response to COVID-19, please visit the TJJD website.