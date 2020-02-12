Tip leads to arrest of suspect in multiple sexual assault cases in Houston

article

Police say a man suspected in multiple sexual assault cases in Houston has been arrested.

According to the Houston Police Department, Brandon Carter was arrested around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at a Spring apartment following an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

On Tuesday, Houston police had asked the public for help locating the suspect.

Houston police say that 28-year-old Carter stalked at least three women, sexually assaulted them and robbed them of their belongings. Two of those women were from the Greenspoint area, and one from West Houston.

