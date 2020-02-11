Houston police hunt for suspect in three sexual assault cases

Houston Police say Brandon Carter is considered armed and dangerous, and want him found. He is accused of sexually assaulting at least three women over the course of a year.

Houston police say that 28-year-old Carter stalked at least 3 women, sexually assaulted them and robbed them of their belongings. Two of those women were from the Greenspoint area, and one from West Houston. Carter is believed to have ties to the Greenspoint area, having lived there previously. HPD connected Carter to the crimes when he used a victim’s debit card.

We showed the women we spoke with in those neighborhoods Carter’s photo, so they are aware of what he looks like.

Police believe that there are more victims out there, they hope that they will come forward. Residents in the area and police agree that Carter needs to off the streets before he strikes again.

Lonnett Bolden suggests “Don’t walk by yourself, walk with somebody. Don’t carry no purse. Keep your money, whatever it is in a tight clothes space, and if you see somebody following you or anywhere just run.”

Tazdreka Johnson, works in the West Houston area and has a daughter. She tells Fox 26 “I hope they catch him and charge him with the incidence. That’s bad.”

If you have any information about his whereabouts, or if you believe you were one of his victims please contact HPD’s Special Victims Division Adult Sex Crimes Unit at 713-308-1180 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Remember all calls will remain confidential.