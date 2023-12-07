India, the tiger who was once spotted roaming a Houston neighborhood, has died, according to his caregivers.

India’s story made headlines in May 2021 when cell phone video captured the then-nine-month-old tiger wandering through a West Houston neighborhood. Authorities tried to track down the tiger for a few days before he was located.

Police identified a man they said the tiger belonged to, even though his lawyer denied it. India was turned over to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas.

According to Black Beauty Ranch, India, now three years old, wasn’t acting like himself earlier this week, wasn’t as active and didn’t appear to be feeling right.

The organization says a decision was made to sedate India so the vet team could examine him, but India passed away before they could begin the sedation.

According to Black Beauty Ranch, initial findings showed that India’s intestinal tract had an abnormal portion that was suggestive of cancer, and the tiger’s system went septic. However, officials say it may be several weeks until lab results come back to determine if that was in fact the cause of his death.

"All who knew India are deeply saddened by this loss. We at Black Beauty Ranch were truly honored to provide him with the best care and life he deserved and the freedom to be a tiger and flourish into a wild animal. RIP amazing India. You will always be in our hearts," Black Beauty Ranch wrote on Facebook.