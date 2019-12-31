Think before you drink and drive: Houston's New Year's Eve sober ride options

article

New Year's Eve celebrations typically consist of lots of fun and lots of alcoholic beverages.

There are several sober ride options available for Houstonians to take advantage of tonight.

Constable Mark Herman says there will be dozens of DWI units on patrol searching for intoxicated, aggressive and reckless drivers and encourages citizens to plan ahead. Here are some options offered from local companies.

Lyft is offering $10 Lyft discounts using code "NYEHOU2020."

Silver Eagle is offering $5 Lyft discount codes "BUDHOLIDAY2019."

AAA is offering "Tipsy Tow" up to 10 miles for free to tow your vehicle home. Call 1-800-222-4357.

Metro is offering free rides on local bus, METRO rail and METRO lift from December 31, 6:00 p.m. to January 1, 6:00 a.m. Call 713-635-4000 or ridemetro.org.