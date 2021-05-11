‘The Masked Singer’ down to final 5; download the FOX Super 6 app to win cash before it’s too late'

The fifth season of "The Masked Singer" is down to its last five contestants, meaning time is running out for viewers to win big cash with the FOX Super 6 app.



Each week, viewers of "The Masked Singer" are given the opportunity to correctly predict six questions related to the episode on the FOX Super 6 app — and in return, fans are taking home cash that will make you dance.



Last week, Robopine’s reveal left one lucky fan far from prickly when they took home $10,000.



Robopine, who was later revealed to be R&B recording artist and singer Tyrese Gibson, won over the audience with a handful of heartfelt numbers including "All of Me" by John Legend, "Let’s Get it On" by Marvin Gaye and Luther Vandross’ "Never Too Much."



Unfortunately for Gibson however, his performance wasn’t sharp enough to stay in the competition.



Gibson may have been one of the show’s most competitive performers by frequently throwing out false clues in order to stay in the game.



At one point in the show, Gibson said he was 60-years-old and had two grandchildren and was from Costa Rica.



This tactic even seemed to throw off the audience. Only 14% of participants were able to correctly guess that Robopine would be the contestant sent home that night.



Gibson said he had to be deceptive because "figuring me out would’ve been pretty easy."

This week's questions are:

1.) Will a panelist get a first impression guess correct Wednesday Night?

2.) How many Russian Dolls will sing?

3.) Does Cluedle-Doo interrupt the panel?

4.) Which character shows off a new vocal talent?

5.) Which panelist guesses that Snoop Dogg is under the Chameleon mask?

6.) Who is going to be unmasked Wednesday night?

