Texas tribe to open new casino on southern reservation

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The Brief A new casino is opening this summer on tribal land in East Texas. The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe plans a larger casino resort to follow. Tribal leaders say the project will bring jobs and boost local tourism.



A new casino is opening this summer on a reservation in South Texas.

A temporary location will open soon, followed by a groundbreaking ceremony in June for the permanent casino, the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas recently announced.

Texas casino

What we know:

The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe is scheduled to open its new temporary casino facility this summer on its tribal land in Leggett.

They said in their press release that the casino will be open 24 hours a day, offering 300 electronic bingo machines, a 24-hour deli, a fountain drink station, a player’s club, and approximately 300 parking spaces.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Naskila Casino Resort facility, which will be located across from this temporary location, is scheduled for June 18.

Naskila Casino offers Class II bingo machines, smoking and non-smoking gaming areas, and more.

What they're saying:

"This temporary facility will provide a positive economic impact for Polk County, surrounding communities and for the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe. The temporary casino will create 110 new jobs, strengthen local partnership, and establish a foundation for long-term tourism growth" stated Chairman Ricky Sylestine.