Texas woman facing capital murder charges in 2005 double homicide

A Texas woman was arrested and now faces murder charges following a double homicide in 2005.

Texas Rangers said Shelley Thompson-Lemoine, 41, of Freeport, faces capital murder charges for the deaths of Antonio and Luz Rodriguez in 2005.

On April 14, 2005, Antonio and Luz Rodriguez were found dead by their daughter in the home they shared on West Waco Street in Cleveland, Texas. Cleveland PD and the Texas Rangers investigated the crime scene and continued the investigation until it went cold.

Antonio and Luz Rodriguez

As the result of a qualifying conviction, Thompson-Lemoine’s DNA was collected upon entry into a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) facility. It was submitted to the DPS crime laboratory and later entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

In early March 2021, Cleveland PD detectives were notified of a hit from CODIS, and they requested the assistance of the Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program. In 2022, the DPS lab confirmed the DNA match.

Earlier this month, investigators conferred with the Liberty County District Attorney, and with sufficient evidence, an arrest warrant was issued for Thompson-Lemoine for capital murder.

Shelley Thompson-Lemoine

While an arrest has been made, this is still an active investigation.

Thompson-Lemoine's bond is set at $1 million.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Texas Rangers or the Cleveland PD.