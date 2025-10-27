Texas parole board to determine if Elmer Wayne Henley should be released 

The Brief Elmer Wayne Henley is under consideration for parole for the first time in a decade. One of the victim's family helped get a law passed that allows the board to only consider parole once every 10 years. A hearing is being held on Tuesday.



For the first time in a decade, Elmer Wayne Henley has been under consideration for parole.

Victim's family speaks out

13-year-old Stanton Dreymala is Henley's last known victim.

He was riding his bike in his Pasadena neighborhood when Henley lured him to an unspeakable death.

"He was 13 years old. He had barely started junior high," said Stanton's mother, Elaine Dreymala. "He had a bicycle he was proud of. He rode it everywhere."

After Stanton was murdered, the awful truth about what Henley and two others had done to 28 boys from 1970 through 1973 came to light.

"He knowingly, intentionally marched over 20 young boys to an excruciating torturous death," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "They were sexually tortured, they were beaten."

"Henley put a lot of damage into our family, and it's been a difficult road," said Stanton's sister, Michelle Wilson.

Elmer Wayne Henley considered for parole

In 2015, Stanton's parents and sister were instrumental in getting a new law passed. It allows the parole board to consider infamous killers like Henry for parole just once every 10 years.

Now it's once again time for Henley to be considered for parole. A hearing is set for Tuesday.

"We have a life sentence, the three of us. Why should he have freedom after what he's done," said Stanton's mother.

"This man should be locked up in jail until the sun sets," said Stanton's father, James Dreymala. "I hope to outlive Elmer Wayne Henley just by a day. That's what I want. I want to see him rot in jail. That's my primary wish in life and I think I'm going to do it."

What's next:

The parole board is expected to have a decision by the end of the week.