If you're looking for a place to stay along the Texas coast, an Airbnb in Rockport might be your best choice.

Airbnb recently announced their most hospitable hosts in each state and for Texas, Doug and Sandy of Rockport were selected as #1 in the Lone Star State.

They host Reel Paradise along the coast, along with other listings.

"We had several friends and friends of friends that wanted to come down to Rockport and stay at our condo. After a year of that and them telling us how wonderful it was we decided we could make more money and support our retirement by doing Airbnb," the couple told Airbnb.

According to Airbnb, their criteria for the most hospitable host was achieving a 100% rate of 5-star reviews in categories such as Cleanliness, Check-in, and Communication with a minimum of 100 reviews.

With more than hundreds of reviews, Doug and Sandy never got less than a 5-star review in the categories.

"We don’t treat it as passive income. We work hard to ensure we offer an experience that makes our guests want to return. We are constantly maintaining and upgrading," Doug and Sandy told Airbnb. "We don’t want our guests to arrive and feel they need to go to the store to get supplies that may be missing or forgotten at home (phone chargers, spices, cooking equipment, charcoal and grill supplies, plenty of towels, beach chairs, and toys, plenty of coffee and tea selections). We also try hard to meet our guests sometime during their stay."

