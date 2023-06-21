Expand / Collapse search

Texas has one of the least amount of hiring shortages for employers: study

Texas
HOUSTON - With the labor rate in America being one of the lowest in decades, a recent study looked at which states are struggling the most. 

Researchers at WalletHub compared all 50 states based on job opening rates for the latest month and last 12 months. 

The findings led WalletHub to find Texas had the overall 10th smallest hiring struggle in the country. 

According to experts, part of the difficulties employers may have filling positions are due to pay and benefits not matching prospective employee's expectations. 

"When pay goes up, so does the number of applicants," Professor Michael Oswalt at Wayne State University told WalletHub. "When pay goes up, workers are more likely to seriously consider the position. When pay goes up, jobs are more stable.

"There is increasing evidence that as the costs of transportation, oil, parts, and materials are decreasing, many large companies are continuing to raise prices to pad corporate balance sheets and protect stock prices," Oswalt continued. "When that money is instead used to make bad or average jobs better, businesses will not have as much trouble filling positions and retaining employees."

Alaska, meanwhile, has the most difficulty hiring employees, whereas New York and New Jersey have the least.

Read the full report to see how other states compared by clicking here.