Texas gun control advocates ask for stricter state firearms laws

Tuesday, Texas gun control advocates plan to put a spotlight on bills that would create stricter state laws surrounding firearms. It follows the recent mass shootings around the country, and amid an uptick in gun violence here at home.

The nonprofits Texas Gun Sense and Giffords Owners for Gun Safety will be joined by Democratic state representatives and senators for a virtual press conference on Zoom at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Giffords Owners for Gun Safety was co-founded by former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was seriously hurt in a mass shooting in Tucson in 2011 that killed six people.

These groups will be pushing for what they call common sense gun reforms being considered at the Texas Capitol this legislative session. Among their priorities, gun control advocates want to see universal background checks--meaning nearly every gun sale in Texas would be subject to a background check.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

Another bill they are supporting is one that would establish "extreme risk protection orders" allowing judges to restrict access to guns for people deemed to be at risk of suicide or homicide. Advocates also want to renew funding for the Texas Department of Public Safety’s safe firearm storage campaign, and to have information about gun safety to be given to those approved to buy them.

Local proponents of gun control say these reforms couldn't come at a more important time given the recent uptick in violence in our area and will help prevent shootings from happening in the future.

However, Texas Republicans argue stricter gun laws are not the answer. In fact, right now some members are pushing for a constitutional carry bill, which would make it easier to carry a gun in Texas. Proponents of that bill argue that having more Texans able to be armed in public could actually dissuade gun violence.

