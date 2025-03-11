Texas embalmer charged with castrating dead sex offender

article

The Brief Amber Paige Laudermilk, 34, is accused of mutilating the body of a dead sex offender in Houston. She was an embalmer at a Houston funeral home at the time of the alleged mutilation. Information in this story may not be suitable for some readers.



A Houston woman who worked at a funeral home is accused of mutilating the body of a dead sex offender, according to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office.

Amber Laudermilk

Amber Paige Laudermilk, 34, who was employed as an embalmer at Memorial Mortuary and Crematory in Houston, is charged with abuse of a corpse, a Texas State Jail Felony.

According to court documents, she is accused of using a scalpel on February 7, 2025, to mutilate the body of Charles Roy Rodriguez, 58.

Constable officials say Laudermilk's mugshot is not available at this time.

Charles Roy Rodriguez

Rodriguez died of natural causes at a Houston hospital in January.

Rodriguez was a registered sex offender, who received 10 years of deferred adjudication after being charged with sexual assault in 2001.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety sex offender registry, he reported as a sex offender since 2002.

Abuse of a Corpse

What we know:

Court documents show Laudermilk stabbed Rodriguez's genitals twice, then castrated him. After that, court documents say Laudermilk "stuffed" his genitals in his mouth.

She was in the presence of an embalming student at the time of the incident, according to the document. She turned to the student and said, "You didn't see anything."

Laudermilk's charging document says she is accused of threatening the other employees not to say anything. The document says the employees were afraid to report the incident.

What they're saying:

"This case is about two troubled people: the victim, who was a registered sex offender, and the defendant, who is accused of viciously attacking his dead body," Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen said. "No matter what one thinks of his life, the law requires that he be treated with dignity in death."

"I don’t know the suspect’s past, but we have the utmost empathy for anyone who has been the victim of a sexual assault or is the family or friend of someone who has been the victim of a sexual assault," Rosen said. "The facts clearly indicate she was angry, and I hope after this is resolved in the courts, she gets the help she needs."

The Texas Funeral Service Commission referred the incident to the Office of Harris County Constable Precinct One for further investigation.