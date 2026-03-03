Texas DPS trooper involved in crash near Bentley Street, Hopper Road
HOUSTON - A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was involved in a crash in the north Houston-area.
What we know:
According to reports, the trooper was on routine patrol on US-59 when they saw a white Cadillac sedan speeding.
Texas DPS PIO Richard Standifer says the driver ignored the trooper's attempt to make a traffic stop with their emergency lights on.
The chase went all the way until Bentley Street and Hopper Road, when the trooper crashed with a white Jeep Cherokee.
Standifer says there were three other people, including a child, in the Jeep. The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The trooper did not suffer any serious injuries.
The Cadillac was able to flee without being stopped.
What we don't know:
Officials have not been able to locate the speeding suspect's vehicle.
The Source: Information provided by Texas DPS PIO Richard Standifer.