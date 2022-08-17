article

UPDATE: The search for a missing girl last seen in College Station has ended.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 7-year-old Ana Torres Medina was located in Jim Hogg County near the Texas/Mexico border.

Authorities said Medina is safe.

Officials also said the suspect in Medina's disappearance, 36-year-old Pedro Aranda Jimenez, is in custody for his warrant.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

--------------

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl last seen in College Station, Texas on Tuesday evening.

Authorities are searching for 7-year-old Ana Cristina Torres Medina.

Medina is described as a Hispanic female, 3'4" tall, 60 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Scott and White Drive in College Station in Brazos County.

Authorities believe that Ana has been taken by persons whose presence place her in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

Police are looking for 36-year-old Pedro Aranda Jimenez in connection with Ana's disappearance.

Pedro Aranda Jimenez

Jimenez is described as a Hispanic male, 5'6" tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe they are possible in a 2005 Dodge Durango bearing Texas license plate HBY0222 fleeing towards the Texas/Mexico border.

7-year-old Ana Cristina Torres Medina (left) and stock photo of possible vehicle (right)

If you have any information or have seen the vehicle, contact the Bryan Police Department at (979) 209-5300.