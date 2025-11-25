Texas DPS find 137 lbs. of cocaine during traffic stop, 2 men arrested

article

The Brief The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), operating under Operation Lone Star, seized approximately 137 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Edinburg, Hidalgo County. The cocaine, with an estimated street value of $1 million, was found in 50 bundles concealed in a false compartment beneath a pickup truck's bed. The driver and a confirmed Valluco gang member passenger were arrested and federally charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.



Two men from Rio Grand City, Texas have been arrested and federally charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

137 pounds of cocaine found

The backstory:

The Texas Rangers Special Operations Group conducted a traffic stop on Nov. 20, 2025, just after 7 a.m. The Ford F-250 was pulled over on US 281 and Alberta Road in Edinburg, TX.

During the stop, DPS officials said the driver "demonstrated indicators of potential criminal activity," which prompted further investigation.

The driver consented to a search of the vehicle.

A DPS K-9 alerted officers to 50 bundles of cocaine, all wrapped in tape, in a false compartment beneath the truck's bed.

The bundles weighed about 137 pounds and have a street value of about $1 million.

The driver has been identified as 65-year-old Salvador Garcia Jr. The passenger has been identified as 39-year-old Jose Ramon Delgado III. Delgado has been identified as a Valluco gang member, according to DPS.

Both men were turned over to the United States Marshals and the case is still under investigation.