Texas DPS' featured fugitive captured thanks to Crime Stoppers tip

The Brief Texas DPS’ January featured fugitive was arrested after a Crime Stoppers tip. Antonio Rodriguez Jr. was captured near Houston by state and local law enforcement. He was wanted for robbery with bodily injury and has a lengthy criminal history.



The Texas Department of Public Safety's featured fugitive for January has been arrested thanks to a tip submitted through Crime Stoppers.

The man was captured near Houston on Wednesday after the tip came in.

Featured fugitive arrested

Antonio Rodriguez Jr., 28, was captured in Pasadena by DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents, Texas Highway Patrol (THP) Troopers, along with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Apprehension Team.

He was seen leaving an apartment complex after a tip came in with credible information, DPS said in their Friday release.

A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid for the tip that led to Rodriguez' arrest.

Who is Antonio Rodriguez Jr.?

Since 2014, Rodriguez has been convicted of crimes including burglary of a vehicle, escape while arrested/confined, burglary of a building, evading arrest/detention and driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age. He was released from TDCJ in January 2024.

Since August 2025, Rodriguez has been wanted out of Harris County for robbery with bodily injury.