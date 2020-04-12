Texas Disaster Declaration extended by Gov. Abbott in response to COVID-19

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has extended the disaster declaration for all Texas counties in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Easter Sunday, Gov. Abbott extended the original declaration announced on March 13 to provide the state with a number of resources to effectively serve Texans as the state continues to mitigate the spread of the virus.

"By extending my Disaster Declaration, we are ensuring the state of Texas continues to have adequate resources and capabilities to support our communities and protect public health," said Governor Abbott. "I urge all Texans to continue practicing social distancing and abide by the guidelines laid out by the CDC and my Executive Orders to slow the spread of COVID-19."

Accoridng to Deputy Press Secretary Nan Tolson, Disaster Delcarations last for 30 days.

Read the full Proclamation below:

