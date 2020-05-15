Texas bars encouraged to begin process of reopening

As bars across Texas anxiously await for word on when they'll officially be able to reopen, one organization wants owners to start the process now.

The Texas Bar and Nightclub Association (TBNA) is encouraging businesses to remove the boards from windows, turn on the lights, enjoy music and welcome back employees with a soft opening for a few hours tonight (5/15). However, the businesses would not be open to the general public.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

The soft opening is set to happen from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and TBNA says it would give businesses and employees a chance to practice procedures in their ten step plan for a safe reopening.

RELATED: Texas bars still waiting on official word on reopening

The organization laid out its plan in a letter to Governor Greg Abbott earlier this month. It says businesses that make 50% or more of their sales from alcohol would maintain the appropriate occupancy in accordance with the CDC.

That means installing tables and chairs to help with social distancing, using additional door staff to implement guidelines, using plastic cups and plates, and requiring all staff to wear masks.

Advertisement

RELATED: Texas bar owners begin restructuring with hopes of reopening soon

The TBNA also proposed a reopening at 50% capacity on May 18 with the hopes of being able to open at 100% by June 1.

Some workers say if bars are allowed to reopen at 25% capacity like restaurants recently were, that it won't be good for business. Others, however, say they'll take what they can get.

RELATED: Art painted on boarded-up windows of downtown bars as part of HOPE for Health Campaign

The TBNA says it hasn't heard back from the governor yet in regards to the letter. The governor is expected to make an announcement on May 18 about bars reopening.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

__

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. Every weekday we're live at 12 p.m. with a special show reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 7 Austin app or on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.