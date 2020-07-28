Texas AG: Local health authorities may not close all schools to prevent COVID-19

article

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued legal guidance Tuesday saying local health authorities do not have the power to delay reopening schools in order to halt future COVID-19 outbreaks.

Paxton said that while local health authorities “may possess some authority to close schools in limited circumstances, they may not issue blanket orders closing all schools on a purely preventative basis.”

The announcement on Tuesday adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing efforts of educators to start the 2020-21 school year amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s not yet clear what the guidance means for schools in Dallas and Tarrant counties, where districts were ordered to postpone in-person classes until after Labor Day or later. Dallas County said there could be nothing in-person until Sept. 8 and Tarrant County was until Sept. 28.

Similarly, schools in Harris County and the city of Houston were also ordered to hold off on in-person instruction until Sept. 8.

The decision on when to reopen should be left up to school leaders in the respective districts or private school campuses, Paxton said.

“Education of our children is an essential Texas value and there is no current statewide order prohibiting any school from opening,” he said.

Paxton’s opinion comes after the Texas Education Agency issued guidance granting school districts the authority to remain closed for longer than three weeks if a public health order is issued.