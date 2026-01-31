The Brief Christian Menefee and Amanda Edwards are running to represent Texas' 18th Congressional District. Voters will decide who fills the vacant seat in a special runoff election on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. Here's how to find a voting location near you.



Voters will head to the polls Saturday for a special runoff election to fill the vacant U.S. House seat in Texas' 18th Congressional District, deciding between Democrats Christian Menefee and Amanda Edwards.

Here's how and where to cast your vote.

Election Day voting hours

Polls are open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day voting locations

Harris County has a map of Election Day voting centers. You can search by address to find the closest one to you. Eligible voters can vote at any of the county's voting sites.

The county also provided this list of voting locations.

Who can vote?

Only registered voters who live in Texas' 18th Congressional District can vote in the runoff election.

Am I registered to vote?

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website.

The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth.

You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote.

About Texas’ 18th Congressional District

Texas’ 18th Congressional District includes much of inner-city Houston and the surrounding areas.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee represented the district for nearly three decades from 1995 until her death in July 2024.

Jackson Lee’s daughter, Erica Lee Carter, won a special election to finish out her mother’s term from November 2024 to January 2025.

Former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was elected to represent Texas' 18th Congressional District for the following term in the November 2024 election. He took office in January 2025 and passed away in March, leaving the seat vacant.

Voters are now deciding who will finish out the term that expires in January 2027.