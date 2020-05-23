Texans received over $21 billion in Economic Impact Payments, IRS data shows

article

The latest numbers from the U.S. Treasury and The Internal Revenue Service shows that Texans have received $21,635,810,592 in Economic Impact Payments (EIP).

The IRS shared state-by-state figures for the total number and amount of payments each state has received in EIPs so far.

“Economic Impact Payments have continued going out at a rapid rate to Americans across the country,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “We remind people to visit IRS.gov for the latest information, including answers to the most common questions we see surrounding the payments. We also continue to urge those who don’t normally have a filing requirement, including those with little or no income, that they can quickly register for the payments on IRS.gov.”

The data also shows that over 12 million Texans have received an EIP so far. The payments began earlier in the year when businesses around the country started to close their doors to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The IRS states that every U.S. citizen and U.S. resident alien will receive an EIP of $1,200 per individual or $2,400 for married couples filing jointly if they meet certain criteria. Payments are automatic for those who have filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019. For those who did not file a tax return in those two years can visit the IRS website for their "Non-filer Tool."

