Teens arrested for allegedly raiding Virginia gun store: VIDEO

The Brief Two teens have been arrested for allegedly stealing multiple firearms from a Virginia gun store. Fairfax County Police Department reported 21 firearms were stolen. Police are searching for a third suspect believed to be involved in the theft.



In Virginia, two teens were arrested after being accused of driving a pick-up truck into a gun store and raiding the premises early Monday morning.

Gun store raided in Springfield

What we know:

On Storyful, Fairfax County Police Department shared video showing three suspects crashing a pickup truck into the front doors of Dominion Defense gun store in Springfield, Virginia.

The suspects can be seen stealing multiple weapons and were heard on video saying, "break this one, break this one," as they shatter one of the cases.

According to the police department, they stole a total of 21 firearms, 19 handguns and 2 long guns.

In the video, police helicopters tracked down two of the 16-year-old suspects who were arrested in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

The suspects were seen on helicopter video dumping a backpack into a trashcan.

Fairfax County police reportedly recovered 13 guns, but have not tracked down the other eight or the third suspect.

According to police, the suspects will be charged as adults with illegal possession of forearms, in addition to stolen vehicle charges, since they were arrested in Maryland.

What we don't know:

At this time, police still have not identified or arrested the third suspect.