Teen shot in the leg near Bellaire Boulevard after interaction with other group

The Brief One teen was shot in the leg while walking in southwest Harris County on Sunday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. A group of three males stopped and spoke to the first group before one of them suddenly began shooting. The teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition.



One teen was shot while walking in southwest Harris County on Sunday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Teen shot after crossing paths with group

Around 8 p.m., Detective Hazel says they were called to Bellaire Boulevard near Pavillion Drive, just east of Mission Bend.

When they arrived, a teen male, accompanied by two others, had a gunshot wound to his leg.

According to officials, three other males were walking through the parking lot, same as them. The two groups spoke for a bit when, at some point, one of the males in the second group started shooting at them.

Detective Hazel reports one gunshot hit the victim in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.