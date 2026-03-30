Teen shot in the leg near Bellaire Boulevard after interaction with other group
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One teen was shot while walking in southwest Harris County on Sunday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Teen shot after crossing paths with group
Around 8 p.m., Detective Hazel says they were called to Bellaire Boulevard near Pavillion Drive, just east of Mission Bend.
When they arrived, a teen male, accompanied by two others, had a gunshot wound to his leg.
According to officials, three other males were walking through the parking lot, same as them. The two groups spoke for a bit when, at some point, one of the males in the second group started shooting at them.
Detective Hazel reports one gunshot hit the victim in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by HCSO Detective Hazel.