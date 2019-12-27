Teen shot in neck during robbery in northwest Harris County, says HCSO

article

A teen was shot in the neck while walking down the street to his friend's house in northwest Harris County.

Deputies say it happened Friday afternoon after the boy got off at a bus stop on the 12800-block of Mosiellee.

Initial reports say that the teen male was robbed and shot by two male suspects, who ran away from the scene.

The teen victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.