Teen accused of animal cruelty after puppy reportedly found with broken bones at Humble home

The Brief An 18-year-old man is charged with felony animal cruelty after a puppy with multiple broken bones was rescued from a home in Humble, authorities say, The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office said the puppy, Nyla, had broken bones in various stages of healing, which can indicate ongoing abuse. Nyla and an adult dog from the same home are being cared for by the Houston SPCA.



An 18-year-old man has been charged after authorities say a puppy with multiple broken bones was rescued from a home in Humble.

McKinley Bass, 18, is charged with third-degree felony cruelty to a non-livestock animal, according to court records.

Puppy rescued from Humble home

The backstory:

According to the Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office, the mixed-breed puppy, named Nyla, was rescued from a home in Humble and taken to the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for treatment. The puppy is believed to be around three months old.

The constable’s office says Nyla had multiple broken bones in various stages of healing, which can indicate ongoing abuse. The puppy is continuing to recover from its injuries.

An adult dog was also rescued from the same home, officials say. According to the constable's office, that dog had a broken rib and at least one object resembling a pellet lodged in its skin. The dog is also being cared for by the Houston SPCA.

Photo: Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's Office

What they're saying:

"This should have never happened," Constable Alan Rosen said. "No dog should ever be treated like this."

Man out on bail

What's next:

According to court records, Bass has been released on a $12,000 bond.

If convicted, he could face two to ten years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

How to report suspected animal cruelty

What you can do:

Authorities ask anyone who spots possible animal cruelty to contact the Houston SPCA hotline at 713-869-7722 or report it online through the organization's animal cruelty reporting system.

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office Animal Cruelty Unit has authority to enforce animal cruelty laws throughout Harris County.