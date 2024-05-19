Expand / Collapse search

Missing intellectually disabled woman last seen in San Antonio: police

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  May 19, 2024 2:25pm CDT
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Police are looking for an intellectually disabled woman last seen in San Antonio last week.

32-year-old Tatiana Banks-Ellis was last seen at 8 p.m. May 16 in the 3500 block of Oakgate Drive, near Wurzbach Road and Vance Jackson Road, in a blue 2011 Nissan Rogue with Texas plate number SKN 3132.

She is described as a white female, 6 feet tall and 185 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has "Harry Potter" tattoos above both her right and left knees.

Stock image of blue Nissan Rogue (Texas DPS)

Law enforcement believes her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with any information on Banks-Ellis's whereabouts is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.