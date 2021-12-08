Taste of TNF recipe: Pittsburgh salad with grilled turkey

Even though it's a couple of weeks past Thanksgiving, Dr. BBQ says he’s wants to talk turkey. He's willing to bet you’ll gobble up what he’s grilling up for the Steelers-Vikings game on FOX’s Thursday Night Football.

Dr. BBQ says to customize you Pittsburgh-style salad any way you'd like using your favorite dressing and ingredients, and if you're really feeling wild, try using waffle fries or even tater tots.

Ingredients

1 large turkey tender

Olive oil

2 5-oz bags spring mix salad greens

1 small heirloom tomato, cut into wedges

2 or 3 thin slices red onion, cut in half

½ cup scored, halved and sliced cucumber

2 tablespoons Craisins

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

A couple handfuls of cooked crispy shoestring French fries

Ranch dressing

Instructions

Prepare the grill to cook direct over medium heat. Brush the turkey tender with olive oil and season it with salt and pepper. Place on the grill and cook, flipping occasionally for 1-12 minutes until it is golden brown and has reached an internal temperature of 165°. Set aside to rest. Toss the salad green in a large bowl. Cut the tomato into eight wedges and place them around the sides of the greens. Top the greens with the onion, breaking the slices apart. Top with an even sprinkling of the cucumber and a sprinkling of Craisins. Spread the cheese evenly over the salad. Slice the turkey thinly and lay it nicely on top of the salad and finally top the whole salad with the crispy French fries. Serve with the ranch dressing on the side.

Makes two servings.

