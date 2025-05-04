Swimmer drowns off of Galveston Island Beach

article

The Galveston Island Beach Patrol says a 49-year-old male died while swimming near a no-swimming area on Saturday afternoon.

Galveston Island Drowning

What we know:

According to officials, the beach patrol noticed a swimmer near the no-swimming area who appeared to be having trouble.

A supervisor swam to the man and found him unresponsive and not breathing.

The man was brought to share and CPR was started, officials say.

The man was taken to UTMB and placed in the ICU.

Officials say the man died early Sunday morning at the hospital.

Officials say this is the first beachfront drowning of the year in Galveston.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the victim's identity.