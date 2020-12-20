Suspects fire shots at multiple vehicles on Katy Fwy, Houston Police say

article

Houston Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday, Dec. 20.

An off-duty Houston Police Officer was traveling westbound on Katy Fwy when a person opened fire on another vehicle in front of him.

Multiple vehicles were struck by gunfire, police say.

The initial shooting suspects fled the area, but the off-duty officer was able to put out a description of the shooters.

Houston Police detained two people they believe were connected to the shooting.