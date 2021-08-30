Suspected drunk driver charged in the death of motorcyclist on East Freeway

A suspected drunk driver is behind bars after crashing into a man on a motorcycle killing him.

Houston police say it happened on the East Freeway at Highway 90 around midnight.

The motorcyclist was reportedly hit from behind by a driver who was speeding in a Malibu. The motorcyclist was thrown off his bike and over the highway guardrails, landing about 25 feet below on the service road.

Police say he was wearing a helmet, but died at the scene.

Witnesses tell police that the driver who responsible for the crash initially ran off. He left the vehicle and ran into the nearby woods.

Houston police officers were able to arrest him about half a mile away on the other side of the woods.

The man is facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter along with failure to stop and render aid.

