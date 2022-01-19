Suspect sought following shoplifting turned robbery by threat in Houston

article

The Houston Police Department Robbery Division needs your help identifying a suspect responsible for a shoplifting turned robbery by threat.



According to authorities, the incident occurred on Dec. 27, 2021, at around 2:30 p.m. at a clothing store on the 4400 block of North Freeway.

Authorities said two unknown females entered the store and one of the females had an empty red purse, walked throughout the store, and picked out several articles of clothing.



That’s when, authorities said, the female walked to the dressing rooms and upon walking out, she did not have any of the clothes, nor were they in the dressing room, and her purse was full.

An employee confronted the female as she was leaving, at which time, the female became very confrontational and threatened to assault the employee.



The suspect is described as a Hispanic female, 16 to 30 years old, wearing a red pullover shirt, black and yellow pants, and red shoes.

The suspect then got into a gray four-door sedan and fled the scene.



If you have any information, contact Houston Crime Stoppers directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling (713) 222-TIPS, submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.