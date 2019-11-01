Suspect in custody after fire at Wilde Collection, oddities shop in the Heights

article

A man is in custody after a fire broke out at an oddities store in the Heights.

Police say the fire started shortly before 2 p.m. at the Wilde Collection on Yale Street at W. 15th.

Initial reports indicate that a man dumped two cans of gasoline inside the store and lit it on fire.

According to HFD, firefighters rolled up to the scene where they faced heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the building.

There was extensive damage to the store, which is also a taxidermy shop. Officials report a lot of the animals were smoked up.

Everybody who was inside at the time of the fire made it out safely. Thankfully, no fatalities or injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing arson investigation.