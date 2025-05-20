Suspect arrested, minor rescued in Houston sex trafficking investigation

The Brief A suspect has been arrested in Houston for allegedly sex trafficking minors after an online investigation. Deveion Byrd was charged with compelling prostitution and trafficking of persons under 18. A 17-year-old victim was rescued during the operation at a Houston hotel.



A suspect has been arrested, and a victim rescued in a Houston sex trafficking investigation, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office announced Tuesday.

According to the attorney general's release, the suspect has been accused of sex-trafficking minors.

Houston sex trafficking investigation

What we know:

Deveion Byrd was arrested by the Office of the Attorney General’s ("OAG") Human Trafficking Unit on May 7, the release says. He was charged with compelling prostitution and trafficking of persons under the age of 18.

The release says the case resulted from a proactive investigation by the OAG after the unit found sex service advertisements online, which the release says led back to Byrd.

During the investigation, the release says the victim, who was believed to be under 18, was found to be in Houston.

The OAG Human Trafficking Unit, along with the OAG Fugitive Apprehension Unit, Department of Public Safety Human Trafficking Unit and the Houston Police Department responded to a hotel in the 9000 block of Westheimer Avenue, the release says, where the victim was rescued and Byrd was arrested.

Byrd was held in the Harris County Jail on his charges.

What we don't know:

The release does not contain the identity or current status of the under-aged victim.

What they're saying:

"The sex trafficking of minors is one of the most heinous and disgusting crimes imaginable, and I will continue to use the full force of my office to put these sick predators behind bars," said Attorney General Paxton. "I commend the brave work by our Human Trafficking Unit and law enforcement partners who helped rescue this young victim. Texas will not tolerate those who prey on children and exploit the innocent."