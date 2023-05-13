Sugar Land police are investigating a shooting southwest of Houston.

Details are limited, but officers responded to reports of a shooting at Kindred Hospital around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday.

According to witnesses, two men were arguing in the parking lot outside the long-term care facility when one man shot the other in the stomach.

The shooter then got in a car, possibly a Mercedes officials say, and drove away. Police have not found the suspect.

Police say the man who was shot was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive.

This shooting is currently under investigation.