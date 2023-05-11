Sugar Land private dealership failed to give woman car title 4 months after she bought it

Caroline De La Rosa bought a minivan from a business called Car Nation located at 13604 Florence Road in Sugar Land.

"He accepted my offer of $5,500 he had it listed for six thousand," she said. "He told me he could change the title to my name for $500 more I agreed to it. He said come back in two weeks and it will be done."

After weeks turned into months, Caroline got concerned.

She's on her second paper tag and police told her the car is registered to the dealership.

"He said I can call the police or the FBI and not them, nor I can do anything about it," said De La Rosa.

We came to the Sugar Land location which appears to be home to at least three vehicle dealerships.

The three men who were present told us they didn't speak English, and they didn't know the name of the business owner.

One man told us the business was closed for a holiday.

He later told me to use a translator app and then agreed to meet with me and De La Rosa an hour later. But when we returned no one was around and the gate was padlocked.

"I will pay the 500 dollars for the title but do the right thing," said De La Rosa.

When she called the business, she got a voice recording.

When I called the number on my phone, a man believed to be the owner of Car Nation on Florence Road answered.

His excuses included DPS offices being closed due to COVID. He told us De La Rosa will have her title in 10 to 12 days.

We will see.