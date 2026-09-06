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Student charged with felony for secretly filming in bathroom

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Published September 6, 2026 7:40 PM CDT
Published September 6, 2026 7:40 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Krishna Badall, 19, faces a felony invasive visual recording charge for allegedly filming a student through a bathroom stall at UH-Clear Lake on April 22.
    • Prosecutors are asking for $20,000 bail and severe bond conditions that include banning him from campus, internet-capable devices, and contact with the victim.
    • His first scheduled court appearance is set for September 8.

HOUSTON - A teen is facing a felony charge after prosecutors accused him of recording another student through a bathroom stall, according to court records.

What we know:

19-year-old Krishna Badall was charged with invasive visual recording in Harris County. The complaint alleges Badall photographed or recorded a student in a bathroom without his consent on April 22.

Prosecutors allege Badall filmed the student through a crack in a bathroom stall.

What they're saying:

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office requested $20,000 bail. The state also requested several bond conditions, including that Badall:

  • Have no contact with the student or the student’s household.
  • Have no contact with the University of Houston-Clear Lake
  • Possess no firearms, ammunition or other weapons
  • Submit to random drug testing
  • Avoid alcohol, controlled substances and marijuana unless prescribed
  • Submit to electronic and GPS monitoring
  • Have no contact with anyone younger than 17
  • Stay at least 1,000 feet away from schools and day care facilities
  • Not access the internet, pornography or internet-capable computers or cellphones

What's next:

Badall’s first court setting is scheduled for Sept. 8.

The Source: Information in this article was provided from Harris County Court documents.

HoustonCrime and Public Safety