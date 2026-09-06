Student charged with felony for secretly filming in bathroom

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The Brief Krishna Badall, 19, faces a felony invasive visual recording charge for allegedly filming a student through a bathroom stall at UH-Clear Lake on April 22. Prosecutors are asking for $20,000 bail and severe bond conditions that include banning him from campus, internet-capable devices, and contact with the victim. His first scheduled court appearance is set for September 8.



A teen is facing a felony charge after prosecutors accused him of recording another student through a bathroom stall, according to court records.

What we know:

19-year-old Krishna Badall was charged with invasive visual recording in Harris County. The complaint alleges Badall photographed or recorded a student in a bathroom without his consent on April 22.

Prosecutors allege Badall filmed the student through a crack in a bathroom stall.

What they're saying:

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office requested $20,000 bail. The state also requested several bond conditions, including that Badall:

Have no contact with the student or the student’s household.

Have no contact with the University of Houston-Clear Lake

Possess no firearms, ammunition or other weapons

Submit to random drug testing

Avoid alcohol, controlled substances and marijuana unless prescribed

Submit to electronic and GPS monitoring

Have no contact with anyone younger than 17

Stay at least 1,000 feet away from schools and day care facilities

Not access the internet, pornography or internet-capable computers or cellphones

What's next:

Badall’s first court setting is scheduled for Sept. 8.