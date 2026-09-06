Student charged with felony for secretly filming in bathroom
HOUSTON - A teen is facing a felony charge after prosecutors accused him of recording another student through a bathroom stall, according to court records.
What we know:
19-year-old Krishna Badall was charged with invasive visual recording in Harris County. The complaint alleges Badall photographed or recorded a student in a bathroom without his consent on April 22.
Prosecutors allege Badall filmed the student through a crack in a bathroom stall.
What they're saying:
The Harris County District Attorney’s Office requested $20,000 bail. The state also requested several bond conditions, including that Badall:
- Have no contact with the student or the student’s household.
- Have no contact with the University of Houston-Clear Lake
- Possess no firearms, ammunition or other weapons
- Submit to random drug testing
- Avoid alcohol, controlled substances and marijuana unless prescribed
- Submit to electronic and GPS monitoring
- Have no contact with anyone younger than 17
- Stay at least 1,000 feet away from schools and day care facilities
- Not access the internet, pornography or internet-capable computers or cellphones
What's next:
Badall’s first court setting is scheduled for Sept. 8.
The Source: Information in this article was provided from Harris County Court documents.