Stray bullet pierces roof of Houston-area fire station, barely missing firefighter

The Brief A bullet went through the roof of a Houston fire station, landing feet away from a firefighter. The Westfield fire chief says celebratory gunfire often happens in the area. First responders are reminding the public that shooting a gun in the area can have deadly consequences.



A Houston-area firefighter was feet away from being hit by a stray bullet that went through the roof of his station Saturday night.

Houston: Bullet crashes into fire station

What we know:

The Westfield Fire Department says the bullet got into Fire Station 2 on Bentley Road Saturday night.

Officials say the bullet went through the station's roof and ceiling before landing two feet away from a firefighter who was getting ready for bed.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

There are no details regarding where the bullet came from.

‘Think about others’

What they're saying:

"For something like this to happen, to almost affect us in a very, very negative way... it's traumatizing," Westfield Fire Department Chief Adrian Dillehay said. "A lot of emotions going on right now. I'm upset at the same time, very grateful that nothing bad happened. But, you know, who knows? It could have been worse."

Chief Dillehay noted that celebratory gunfire or careless shooting remains a recurring problem in the area, often fueled by alcohol or simple disregard for public safety.

"It happens a lot, unfortunately," Dillehay said. "I just wish people would make better decisions and think about others before they think about themselves. A lot of selfishness or maybe alcohol can be involved. But yeah, we're very fortunate to come out the way it came out."

The Physics and Law of Falling Bullets

Why you should care:

Fire officials and law enforcement remind the public that shooting a gun into the air is not a harmless act—it is illegal deadly conduct.

Distance : A single bullet fired into the sky can travel up to 3 miles away from its origin.

Property Damage: Falling rounds easily puncture residential roofs, ceilings, and vehicle windshields.

Lethal Force: Bullets returning to the ground retain enough velocity to cause severe injury or death.

What's next:

Local police are actively investigating the incident to determine who fired the weapon.

What you can do:

If you hear gunfire in your area, authorities urge you to call 911 immediately.